Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down.

According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its website saying the following:

It saddens us to have to announce today that Porcini's Italian Restaurant will be permanently closing our doors after 23 years of service on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The past 3 years have been devastating to our business, as we have struggled through the results of the COVID pandemic. Like many restaurants, we tried to make things work, but unfortunately cannot keep this business going.

In addition to Italian food, Porcini's offers dishes with French, Greek, and Moroccan influences.

The address for Porcini's is 68 School Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Its website can be found at https://www.porcinis.com/