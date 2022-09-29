Portion of Sanibel Causeway Collapses After Ian Makes Landfall on Southwest Florida

A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian.

Video from Gabe Goulding, a reporter at NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed as a result of Ian's impact on the area.

The collapse cut off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders before the storm surge washed over the island was impossible to know.

Miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, first responders in the city of Naples were having a difficult time getting to calls as historic storm surge engulfed entire blocks. NBC 6's Chris Hush reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference that two deaths were believed to be related to the storm, but not confirmed. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told NBC’s “Today” that he had not been told of any deaths in the city, but Ian by far is the worst storm he's witnessed since the 1970s.

“Watching the water from my condo in the heart of downtown, watching that water rise and just flood out all the stores on the first floor, it was heartbreaking,” Anderson said.

The Naples Pier, a top tourist destination, has been destroyed by Hurricane Ian, with even the pilings torn out, a county official said Thursday.

The storm sent waves of at least 20 feet over the historic structure, said Penny Taylor, a commission in Collier County.

“Right now, there is no pier,” Taylor said.