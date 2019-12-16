Possible Mass Grave From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Found by Researchers

Experts at the University of Oklahoma believe they have found a possible mass grave site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at a city cemetery, though they are unsure of how many bodies are there.

Geophysical scanning identified two spots at the Oaklawn Cemetery that might have bodies of those killed in the city's race riots almost 100 years ago, Scott Hammerstedt of the Oklahoma Archeological Survey said Monday at a public hearing in Tulsa.

Surveys confirmed suspicions that one area of the cemetery might be a grave, as well as a newly discovered trench under the soil.

For more on this story, go to NBC News