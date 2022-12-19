Post University Basketball Player Shot, Killed in New Jersey

A freshman basketball player at Post University has died after he was shot in New Jersey over the weekend.

Police said 20-year-old Philip Urban, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was shot in Hopewell Township on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man, later identified as Urban, was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

According to investigators, Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Post University released a statement about Urban's death saying in part:

"The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban. As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom."

"Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community. His quiet sense of humor was infectious and he was a valuable part of our basketball program," head men's basketball coach Marc Kuntz said in a statement.

The Post University community expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to Phil's family, friends, teammates and all of those who loved him, the statement goes from Post University athletics department goes on to say..

Post University's counseling center is available to help support students and associates.