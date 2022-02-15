Potential Cluster of Fatal & Non-Fatal Drug Overdoses Being Monitored in New London County

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory about a potential cluster of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses in New London County.

DPH officials said between Saturday and Monday, there were over 30 overdoses in New London County.

According to DPH officials, the six fatal overdoses happened in Norwich (4), New London (1) and Griswold/Jewett City (1). Four of the suspected overdoses are thought to be due to illicit opioids and the remaining have indications of cocaine or crack-involved overdoses.

DPH officials said the EMS database states there were 26 non-fatal suspected drug overdoses reported in Norwich (22) and New London (4). Emergency department data shows that several of the cases were residents of Griswold, Lisbon, Stonington and Waterford, DPH officials added.

The Health Directors for the Uncas Health District monitors overdoses in the Norwich area and the Ledge Light Health District monitors overdoses in the New London area. Both have been notified about the potential cluster.

DPH officials said the public health advisory was generated by recent information from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the CT Dept. of Public Health Emergency Department and emergency medical services databases.