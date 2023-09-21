Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen expected to impact New England this weekend

The National Hurricane Center on Thursday classified Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, a tropical storm that will likely become Tropical Storm Ophelia on Friday if it develops as predicted.

New England and much of the Eastern Seaboard is currently in the cone of probability for this storm, which is predicted to weaken to a tropical depression by the time it gets this far north.

11am EDT Key Messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone #Sixteen. Strong winds, storm surge, heavy rain, and high surf expected for portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts. Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches are in effect. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/ZvJDUJiRvD — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2023

Tropical storm warning from NC to Delaware

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of the potential tropical cyclone. The hurricane center defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance that poses a threat for tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The current system could reach the North Carolina coast around Friday night or early Saturday.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to Fenwick Island, Delaware. It also includes the Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A storm surge watch was also issued from Surf City, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia. The hurricane center said storm surge between 2 and 4 feet was expected.

PTC 16's East Coast timing and impact

The storm will have a lot of tropical moisture with it and will have tropical storm characteristics even if it never gets named. The weather is nice for now, so enjoy it while it lasts, as we are in for a rude awakening as we head into the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is now off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, moving north at 9-10 mph.

Right now, winds are at 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Even though it is called a "potential" tropical cyclone, the impacts on New England are certain. There will likely be strong winds, stong waves and heavy rainfall too.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, the leading edge of the rain from the storm will be coming up to the Massachusetts Turnpike. So if you have youth sports around 8 or 9 a.m., all hope is not yet lost when you get north of the Mass. Pike in particular.

By noon, the rain will have moved in for most of us, so by afternoon it will likely be raining, and heavily at times, especially south of Boston.

Northern New England will hold off on the showers until late in the day, and showers will continue on Sunday as the storm still hasn't gone by.

We're too far north to get anything tropical, but we could get 40+ mph winds on the Cape and Islands by the time we get to late Saturday.

Coastal concerns

New tropical storm may develop off East Coast, New England in cone of probability

Storm not yet named – Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 because it has not yet formed

New England rain arrives Sat AM, off/on thru weekend

45 mph gusts possible late Sat/Sat night S.Coast — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 21, 2023

Much of the Eastern Seaboard is in the cone of uncertainty with coastal impacts impending. #PTC16 pic.twitter.com/Y29Iezgl1X — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) September 21, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.