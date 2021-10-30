Power Expected to Be Restored to Most in Mass. on Saturday

Eversource and National Grid say power should be restored for most Massachusetts residents still without electricity on Saturday.

But some towns were still dealing with widespread outages on Saturday morning.

Plympton is the worst hit town on the South Shore, with about 87% of the town still without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Statewide, there were still nearly 93,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The town of Plympton still has 87% of customers without power this Saturday morning. It’s the worst hit town on the south shore in terms of outages. Even in the fire department parking lot, we saw Eversource crews working on wires at 4am. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/9Uotwxu4I5 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) October 30, 2021

Coming up on Day 4 since the nor'easter hit, the fire chief in Plymouth has been speaking out this week, trying to get more power company crews out to help with the restoration efforts.

On Saturday morning, Eversource crews were working on restoring a power line right in the Plympton Fire Department's parking lot.

Some other towns in the area also still have people waking up without electricity.

Cohassett and Norwell are two big ones. In many of these heavily wooded communities, they're still working to clean up fallen trees.

"Awful. You never know what you have until you miss it and it's gone, and here we are," said Donna Wallace of Hingham. "No lights, no food, nothing, you know. You have to throw everything out and it's starting all over again."

The weather is not helping either. Just as people have been trying to repair tree damage to their homes, more heavy rain is in the forecast for Saturday.