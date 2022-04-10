Puerto Rico

Power Restored to Over 1 Million After Massive Blackout in Puerto Rico

Electricity has been restored to roughly 87 percent of all power customers, nearly three days after a circuit-breaker failure at a main power plant caused an islandwide outage

The majority of power customers in Puerto Rico who were left in the dark earlier this week following a massive blackout that affected over a million residents had their electricity restored on Saturday.

The two entities in charge of providing electric services to 1.5 million power customers in Puerto Rico said their crews have been working hard since Wednesday night when a circuit-breaker at the Costa Sur generation plant, one of four main plants on the island, caught fire and caused the remaining power plants to shut down.

Power has been restored to at least 1.3 million customers as of late Saturday morning, according to Luma Energy, the Canadian-American private company that took over Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution last year.

As roughly 87 percent of customers gained access to electricity, Luma Energy also urged consumers to limit their power use in order to avoid energy demand upticks that could hinder the ongoing restoration process at some of the main power plants.

