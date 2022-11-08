Powerball Drawing Delayed: Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update

We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues.

At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers of the historic drawing were set to be revealed, lottery officials made an announcement.

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," The California Lottery Tweeted. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the statement went on to say. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience"

About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was Tweeted.

"UPDATE: The #Powerball draw is still delayed," the California Lottery said. "There is an issue in another state. It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing."

Overnight, lottery officials at Powerball confirmed that there was a delay. There has been no information released about which state is having issues.

While few details have been released as to why the drawing has been delayed and when it will occur, here's what we know right now.

Why Is the Powerball Drawing Delayed?

According to lottery officials, one of the states that participates in the Powerball game has "failed to meet its security protocols in time."

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” said a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.

In other words: One state was not ready on time.

$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery.

According to officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state has caused the delay.

“It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay," the association said early Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Lottery tweeted an update Tuesday morning saying the draw is still delayed.

"The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data," the statement said. "Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue. The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion."

"Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay. Players should hold onto their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed."

No Timeframe Has Been Given for When Numbers Will Be Released

Early Tuesday, officials said "It is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning."

However, according to a statement from Powerball shortly before 8 a.m. EST, there is no estimated time for the delayed draw.

It's Possible That the Jackpot Could Become Even Larger

After no winner was drawn in Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing, the jackpot ballooned to $1.9 billion -- the highest number in U.S. history.

However, according to Powerball's statement on the delay, "It could end up being even higher if there’s been more tickets sold than anticipated."

According to Powerball official's Saturday's $1.5 billion drawing was originally the highest jackpot in history. However, after no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot grew to $1.9 and broke that record.

It Has Taken 'Extra Time' to Process Sales

Powerball officials in their initial statement about the delay say that "It has taken extra time to process sales because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record."

Powerball later clarified that only one participating state has required extra time to process its ticket sales.

The Cash Value of the Current Pot is Nearly $930 Million

Most people who win a jackpot take the cash option, which for a $1.9 billion jackpot comes to $929.1 million. But it's not the only choice.

Under the annuity option, the winner would receive an immediate payment and then 29 following annual payments, with the amount raising by 5% each year.

Can I Still Buy a Powerball Ticket?

Powerball has not released a statement on whether tickets for the $1.9 billion delayed drawing are still available for purchase.