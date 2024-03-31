Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $975 million after no big winner Saturday

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $975 million after no one took home the $935 million jackpot for Saturday's drawing.

Monday's jackpot will also come with an estimated $471.7 million one-time cash option.

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $935 million Powerball jackpot drawing

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. As a result of no winner Saturday, there now have been 38 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. EST.

