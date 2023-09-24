Powerball jackpot reaches at least $785M for Monday's drawing

With nobody having won the jackpot for Powerball's drawing Saturday night, the next jackpot for Monday's drawing will be at least $785 million. The cash option will be $367 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $1.08 billion.

Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow. And with huge jackpots becoming increasingly common in lottery drawings — with eight grand prizes between Powerball and Mega Millions surpassing $1 billion since 2016 — this latest Powerball streak could very likely become the ninth.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Edwin Castro, the winner of the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, has bought a $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.