Powerful Cold Front, Strong Winds Expected Saturday Night

Milder temperatures surge into New England Friday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Many locations will warm into the 40s and maybe even hit 50 degrees along the South Coast.

Clouds will be tough to scour out given the increasing warm air mass, but a few peeks of sunshine may break through during the afternoon. We're expecting a chance of some brief sprinkles and light showers, especially across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Up in the North Country, a dusting to up to an inch of snow is on tap ahead of the warmer air.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Overnight, low clouds and fog develop as low-level moisture moves in. A few showers will develop toward the second half of the night. Temperatures at the surface may be just cold enough to support spotty freezing rain across the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and the Worcester Hills.

Saturday starts off with showers, perhaps a downpour or two in the morning. Icing will be a concern across interior New England, where a dusting to up to 0.2 inches may accumulate onto surfaces, leading to potentially-dangerous travel.

The second half of Saturday is looking more dry than wet, with stubborn clouds around given the warm air mass in place. Temperatures will quickly surge into the 50s and low 60s across the area and the upper 30s to 40s across interior Massachusetts, with areas of locally-dense fog around.

Winds will drastically pick up by the afternoon and evening, gusting at 35 to 50 mph. A strong cold front sweeps across New England on Saturday night, with gusty winds continuing. The surge of new air may actually enhance wind gusts, bringing the possibility of up to 60-plus mph on the table.

We're expecting a cold and blustery day on Sunday as high pressure builds into New England from the west.

Looking ahead to next week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN, a sprawling area of high pressure settles in across the eastern half of the country, yielding above-normal temperatures and dry conditions here in the Boston and the rest of the region.

Some areas close to the South Coast could see multiple consecutive days of reaching 50 degrees.