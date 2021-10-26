Powerful Nor'easter Brings Damaging Winds, Torrential Rains Through Wednesday

A powerful nor’easter will bring torrential rains, flooding, damaging winds and rough seas to New England through Wednesday.

Occasional downpours transition to heavy rain later Tuesday. Winds will increase in intensity as the day progresses, blowing to over 40 mph by the evening. Highs will reach into the low 60s south, mid 50s across the interior and in the upper 40s to 50 degrees in the North Country.

The heaviest rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., leading to poor drainage and localized street flooding across southern New England. Heading into the night, winds will be ripping at the coast, gusting 60 to 70 mph, resulting in an increased power outage threat due to overall stress on still-leaved trees and downed branches.

As the onshore winds increase, ocean waves will be building 10 to 15 feet, cresting to around 18 to 20 feet by daybreak. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s for most, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, were temperatures will remain in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, the storm will be pivoting south and east of the region, resulting in some showers as the system exits. When all is said and done, we're thinking that most areas will have received 1.5 inches of rain for western areas to up to 4 inches of rain across eastern Massachusetts.

Wind gusts will stay up on Wednesday, gusting up to 40 mph. Another factor to mention will be coastal flooding during Wednesday’s high tide cycle.

Quieter weather returns for Thursday into Friday, with generally dry weather and a few scattered leftover showers across southeastern Massachusetts as an area of high pressure noses down from Canada.

Another area of low pressure will bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday, with highs in the 50s. Minor coastal flooding remains an issue for north- and east-facing beaches given the constant onshore fetch.

The storm then moves out to sea Sunday, with improving weather filtering in behind it on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast.