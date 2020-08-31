Pregnant Woman Shot and Killed While Sleeping in Bed in Bridgeport: Police

A pregnant woman is dead after gunfire erupted into a Bridgeport house Monday morning -- while she was sleeping -- killing her and injuring another person, according to police.

Police said 22-year-old Karla Bermudez of Bridgeport was shot multiple times from gunshots that were fired into a house on Washington Terrace around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Bermudez and a 23-year-old man were both transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Bermudez died from her injuries while the man sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. According to officers, the man is being uncooperative with police.

The unborn fetus also did not survive, police said.

Detectives remain on the scene in Bridgeport processing it as of late Monday morning and the investigation is ongoing. Officers initially responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation, police said.

Two other adults were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, police said.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.