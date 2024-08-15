Earthquakes

Preliminary 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan

This came was a smaller tremor was reported in the island nation early Thursday morning.

By Helen Jeong

A preliminary 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor was reported in Hualien City at around 4:35 p.m. California time, with a depth of about 9 miles. 

The afternoon quake came after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Yilan County – about 100 miles north of Hualien City.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter, which fell on the Philippine Sea plate, which is known to have high-level seismicity extending to depths of over 370 miles.

