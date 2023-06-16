President Biden will be in Connecticut Friday to discuss gun legislation

President Joe Biden will be in Connecticut Friday and he will be speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford.

Biden will be the second president to visit the campus.

“I think we all here at the university and in Connecticut feel it's so important to be addressing gun violence. Certainly, you know, 10 years ago with Sandy Hook really raised the awareness of the severity of this crisis that we have in the country. And so, we're honored to be holding this event here,” UHart Acting President Stephen Mulready said.

The summit starts at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Theater. Biden is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

Survivors of gun violence, gun safety advocates and many federal and state lawmakers will be present.

The speakers will include Biden, Gabby Giffords, Nelba Marquez-Greene, Nicole Hockley, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Gov. Ned Lamont. You can find the line-up of speakers, here.

They will be discussing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, legislation Biden signed last year that includes some of the most significant federal gun safety legislation in 30 years.

“It’s a waiting period on all assault weapons purchases for younger buyers, it invests in state red flag laws that take away guns from dangerous people, it expands the background check system, and it takes guns away from domestic abusers,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

The legislation also includes $15 billion for mental health and community resources.

“That’s a lot of money, and so we are building a lot of mental health clinics, all around the country with that money,” Murphy said.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League released a statement, saying, “Gun control advocates have now coined themselves as gun safety advocates. Responsible firearm owners lawfully possess and use guns daily. Many are instructors or volunteer at their local sportsmen’s clubs and ranges. These are the individuals who are true gun safety advocates, not those who have little first-hand experience with a firearm.”

After the summit, Biden will be in Greenwich for a campaign reception.