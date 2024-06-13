Hunter Biden

President Biden says he won't offer commutation to his son Hunter after gun sentence

Whether Hunter Biden actually serves any time behind bars will be up to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by former Republican President Donald Trump

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, following the conclusion of a news conference held at the Group of Seven summit of the world's wealthiest democracies, responded he would not when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son. Hunter Biden's sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison.

President Joe Biden met his son Hunter Biden at an airport in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, hours after Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony firearms charges.

Whether Hunter Biden actually serves any time behind bars will be up to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden's remarks came one day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden. Both the president and the White House have said for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know," Biden said earlier during the news conference Thursday. "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

