President Joe Biden to Visit Mass. on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday, the White House announced.

Biden is scheduled to visit Somerset, where he will deliver remarks on "tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families."

No further information was immediately released. Additional details about the president's trip are expected to be announced shortly.

Somerset is one of the communities along the South Coast of Massachusetts where the burgeoning offshore wind sector is slowly taking shape.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Massachusetts last week, and is scheduled to be in Connecticut on Wednesday, where she will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. They will visit a Horizons National summer learning program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

During her visit last week, Jill Biden spoke at a convention of the American Federation of Teachers in Boston, visited an Eversource substation with former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and visited Home Base in Charlestown. She wrapped up her 3-day trip by attending a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday on Nantucket.

First Lady Jill Biden continued her visit to Massachusetts Friday, highlighting teachers and community colleges at a pair of events.

State House News Service contributed to this report.