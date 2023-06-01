Boston

Pride Month Kickoff Planned Thursday in Boston: WATCH LIVE at 4 P.M.

The event will include the unveiling of Portraits of Pride, a photography project that highlights LGBTQ+ leaders

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to help kick off Pride Month in Boston at an event Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

The celebration of National LGBTQ+ Pride Month will feature the unveiling of Portraits of Pride, a photography project that highlights LGBTQ+ leaders, including NBC10 Boston's own Sue O'Connell. The exhibit will remain at City Hall Plaza for the entire month of June.

Thursday's event, which is scheduled for 4-6 p.m., will also include a Pride flag raising and several performances. City Hall will also be lit up in rainbow colors.

A number of other events are scheduled throughout June as part of the city's celebration of Pride Month, including the return of the Boston Pride for the People Parade and Festival. The parade is scheduled for June 10 at 11 a.m., starting at Copley Square, and the festival is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Boston Common and City Hall Plaza.

This article tagged under:

Boston
