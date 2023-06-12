Prima to open in former Legal Oysteria space in Charlestown's City Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall it was reported that a new dining spot was planning to open in Charlestown, and it appeared to have a connection to other restaurants in the local area. Now we have learned a bit more about the place.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Prima is opening at City Square, with the address indicating that it is apparently moving into the former Legal Oysteria space. An earlier article here mentioned that the upcoming restaurant (which did not have a name at the time) seemed to have a connection to Monument Restaurant & Tavern which is also in Charlestown, while also having some sort of connection to the Broadway Restaurant Group, and the new job post indeed mentions that the teams behind Monument Restaurant & Tavern and Capo South Boston [the latter of which is part of BRG] are involved, while also indicating that it will be featuring "rustic Italian, housemade pasta, steaks and chops, and creative cocktails, beer, and wine."

The address for Prima is 10 City Square, Charlestown, MA, 02129.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[Earlier Article]

Broadway Restaurant Group Appears to Be Opening New Restaurant in Charlestown's City Square

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



