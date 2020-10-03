Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Ask Animal Questions in New Video

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis went straight to an expert source about some of their burning animal questions: Sir David Attenborough!

In a video series on the beloved British environmentalist’s Instagram called “Ask David Attenborough,” celebrities came together to virtually ask the 94-year-old some questions about the Earth, including some of the youngest members of the royal family!

Prince George, 7, kicked it off for his siblings, asking Attenborough, “What animal do you think will become extinct next?”

“Well let’s hope there won’t be any,” the 94-year-old responded. “Because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them.”

Attenborough told a story from 40 years ago about his time in Africa working with mountain gorillas. At the time, there were only 250 left in the world, and Attenborough explained that it took showing pictures of them on television to get people to care.

"Around the world, people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct," he explained. "So they subscribed lots of money and lots of people came to help and now there are over 1,000 of them. So you can save an animal if you want to when you put your mind to it."

Princess Charlotte, 5, went next, revealing one of her favorite animals to Attenborough — the spider!

“I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” the five-year-old asked.

“I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them!” he responded. “I think they’re wonderful things. Why is it that people are so frightened of them? I think it’s because they’ve actually got eight legs, which is much more than us. And if you’ve got eight legs, you can move in any direction, so you can never be quite sure which way that spider is going to go.”

He continued, adding, “But spiders are so clever. Have you ever watched one trying to build its web? That is extraordinary.”

Prince Louis, 2, picked a more personal question for the broadcaster, asking, “What animal do you like?”

“I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun,” he responded. “They can jump all over the place and they don’t bite ... some do, but if you’re careful, they don’t bite. And they’re so funny and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can’t have monkeys sitting around the home because that’s not where they live, they live out in the forest.”

As for his favorite animal that you can have in the house? Attenborough made the tough decision between dogs and cats and decided a puppy was his favorite.

The royal family had a special visit from Attenborough a couple of weeks back for an outdoor screening of his upcoming film “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Attenborough in the gardens alongside their three children to pose for some photos and the 94-year-old didn't come empty-handed either!

"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’)," read the photo caption on the official Kensington Royal post, adding that Attenborough found the tooth while on vacation in Malta in the late 1960s.

Attenborough joined Instagram just a little over a week ago and has already amassed five million followers since Sept. 24. Through his new social media platform, Attenborough plans on sharing messages about the world's current environmental problems as well as solutions to help protect the planet.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: