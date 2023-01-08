Brazil

Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Storm Brazil's Congress in Capital

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace
EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

