Pro Football Focus Predicts Patriots Will Sign These 2022 NFL Free Agents

Pro Football Focus predicts Patriots will sign these CB, WR free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL free agency begins in just a few weeks, and one team to keep a close eye on is the New England Patriots.

After spending huge amounts of money on free agents to revamp several positions on both offense and defense last offseason, the biggest storyline surrounding the Patriots in 2022 is whether they'll keep one of their own free agents.

J.C. Jackson did an excellent job as New England's top cornerback during the 2021 season. He tallied eight interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 17 games, earning himself a Pro Bowl selection. Jackson is able to become an unrestricted free agent next month, although the Patriots could franchise tag him.

Pro Football Focus recently published its updated landing spots for the top 2022 free agents, and three of the players on the list are predicted to sign with the Patriots.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Here's a recap of the three:

6. J.C. Jackson, CB : Predicted four-year, $72 million ($56 million guaranteed) deal with Patriots

: Predicted four-year, $72 million ($56 million guaranteed) deal with Patriots 44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR : Predicted one-year, $8 million ($6.25 million guaranteed) deal with Patriots

: Predicted one-year, $8 million ($6.25 million guaranteed) deal with Patriots 49. Charvarius Ward, CB: Predicted three-year, $34.5 million ($19.5 million guaranteed) deal with Patriots

It's interesting that PFF predicts the Patriots spending a sizable amount of money not only to sign Jackson, but also to acquire Ward from the Chiefs. Belichick has enjoyed plenty of success signing veteran and undrafted free agent cornerbacks (Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Jackson, etc.), but drafting these players has not gone well. So, if the Patriots can make it work, adding cornerback reinforcements in free agency makes a lot of sense.

Patriots Talk: Patriots' coaching staff attrition continues. What's the plan? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Wide receiver is another position where the Patriots have drafted poorly under Belichick. But after spending money to bring in Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor during 2021 free agency, it's hard to envision the Patriots spending almost $10 million to sign a player like Smith-Schuster whose production has been mostly below average and inconsistent over the last three years.

It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Patriots. Jackson's departure would create a massive need on defense, but the Patriots also need to do a better job surrounding quarterback Mac Jones with more talent at the skill positions.