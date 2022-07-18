Pro Football Focus Ranks This Patriots Player as Major Breakout Candidate in 2022

Pro Football Focus ranks this Patriots player as major breakout candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones gets most of the attention and praise from what is shaping up to be a strong 2021 draft class for the New England Patriots.

This praise was well-earned, too, as Jones was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 games.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The expectation for Jones in 2022 is he will take a big Year 2 leap after being a starting quarterback for a full season. But he's not the only Patriots rookie from 2021 facing high expectations.

Christian Barmore, who the Patriots selected in the second round out of Alabama, was among the best rookie players at any position last season. The talented defensive tackle became a key part of New England's pass rush and run defense.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked its top 15 breakout candidates for the 2022 campaign. The pool of players is 2021 rookies who should take their performance to a much higher level.

Jones did not make the list, but Barmore came in at No. 2, just behind Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the top spot.

"When a second-rounder like Barmore racks up 48 pressures for the Patriots as a rookie, the football world should take note," PFF's Michael Renner wrote. "Even scarier, we already saw him look like a different player in the second half of last season. He went from a 63.5 pass-rushing grade in the first eight weeks of the season to an 82.6 pass-rushing grade across the final nine. The latter figure was good enough for fifth-best among defensive tackles over that span. If Barmore improves, he will be a problem that offenses have to game-plan around very shortly."

Barmore proved to be a player capable of being on the field in just about every situation, including key third downs. In fact, 19 of his 48 pressures came on third down plays.

Barmore's role and importance to the Patriots defense will be even larger in 2022. It's a lot to ask of a second year player, but the Patriots defense will need its pass rush to be better after the secondary lost No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson to free agency.

If Barmore takes a meaningful step forward in his development, the Patriots defense might be good enough to help the team be in the mix for a playoff spot late in the season.