Procession to Honor Fallen U.S. Capitol Officer to Go Through CT

The funeral for U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans will be held in Massachusetts tomorrow and there will be a procession through Windsor Locks and Suffield tonight as Evans is brought to his final resting place in Massachusetts.

Evans, 41, died in the line of duty after a man rammed a car into officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on April 2, authorities said. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Evans as a “martyr for democracy.”

Evans was born in North Adams, Massachusetts, attended elementary school there, and his family moved to Clarksburg, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Drury High School in 1998, then Western New England College in 2002.

A private funeral mass will be held Thursday at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams, Massachusetts.

A commercial flight will bring Evan’s remains to Bradley International Airport today and law enforcement vehicles, family members and funeral home personnel will have a procession to transport the remains to Evan’s final resting place.

The procession route will pass through Suffield, heading north on Route 75 from Windsor Locks into Suffield, go east on Bridge Street to Route 159, then north on Route 159 to Route 190 East to Interstate 91 North.

Residents who wish to pay their respect to the fallen officer and show their support to his family and loved ones may do so by lining the procession route.

A statement on the Suffield town website said traffic concerns in Suffield are not anticipated other than a minor delay as the procession moves through town.

Evans laid in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday as lawmakers, law enforcement officers and others — including Vice President Kamala Harris — filed by and paid their respects. He is only the sixth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. It is a designation given to those who are not elected officials, judges or military leaders.

In honoring Evans on Tuesday, President Joe Biden, who also met with the family privately, said Evans was “defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage,” and he spoke of his own experience losing two children.

“Losing a son, daughter, brother, sister, mom, dad — it’s like losing a piece of your soul,” Biden said.

The family said in a statement through the police earlier this month that most important in Evans' life were his children, Logan and Abigail.

“His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series,” the family said. “He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did.”