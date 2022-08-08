Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.

“Our apologies to anyone who has been inconvenienced, but we’re optimistic the application will be ready to handle the large volume at launch,” a statement from the state comptroller’s office said.

The $30 million Premium Pay Program will officially kick off this week. To be eligible, workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less.

“Connecticut’s essential workers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to keep our state safe and running,” said State Comptroller Natalie Braswell in a statement. “This new Premium Pay Program is another way for us to return the favor.”

The program is not first-come, first-served, the state comptroller’s office said. Any eligible worker has until Oct. 1 to apply. Total amounts will be determined at that point and payments will begin to go out.

The state comptroller’s office said the hundreds of people who successfully completed an application do not need to take any further action unless they’re contacted for additional documentation or clarifications on their submission.

Funding for the initiative was included in the new state budget approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly and Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this year.

Sometimes dubbed “hero pay,” the funds will be distributed to critical workers such as grocery store employees and non-government medical staff who were on the job between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and unable to work from home.

Union officials in Connecticut have said more money is needed to compensate all of the essential workers who risked their lives during the pandemic. The Connecticut AFL-CIO, an umbrella federation of unions, voted last year to recommend roughly $218 million in unallocated federal pandemic funds be spent on pandemic pay.

The Premium Pay Program is one of two state initiatives created to help essential workers. A separate $34 million Connecticut Essential Worker COVID-19 Assistance Fund is also available to help those who lost wages and faced out-of-pocket medical expenses and burial costs due to COVID-19. Nearly $560,00 has been distributed so far, as state officials try to spread the word about the program.

