Project Innovation Returns! Learn More and Preview 2022 Application

Is your nonprofit working to create positive change in your local community?

Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC and Telemundo stations in 11 markets, Project Innovation is strengthening our communities by providing funding to local nonprofit organizations that are solving everyday problems. In 2022, this station will award $315,000 to exceptional nonprofit programs that are addressing local community issues in an innovative way.

Preview the application here.

From February 18 to March 25, 2022, this station will accept applications for Project Innovation grants in the four (4) categories described below:

GRANT CATEGORIES

Culture of Inclusion - Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.

APPLY

Review the eligibility requirements to ensure your organization falls within the guidelines before completing the application.

Submit an application online at nbcu.smartsimple.com/welcome/projectinnovation/. Applications will be accepted from February 18, 2022 until 7:59:59 p.m. ET Friday, March 25, 2022.

Organizations must be physically located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo owned television markets (DMA) and provide services in the same area:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia

NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 Nueva York

NBC 10 Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 Filadelfia

NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20 San Diego

NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami

NBC 4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

NBC 4 Washington and Telemundo 44 Washington