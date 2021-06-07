Projected Lines, Pairings for Bruins-Islanders Game 5

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The pivotal Game 5 in the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders will have the attention of the hockey world Monday night.

The matchup has shifted back to TD Garden after the Islanders evened the series with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.

We should expect at least one lineup change for the Bruins entering Game 5. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was critical of the third line Sunday, so it wasn't a surprise when Karson Kuhlman was skating in Jake DeBrusk's spot at third-line right wing during Monday's morning skate. Cassidy confirmed after the skate that Kuhlman will enter the lineup, although he didn't say who would come out.

DeBrusk hasn't scored since Game 2 of the first round. Kuhlman's speed, physicality and willingness to aggressively forecheck would help the B's make it harder on Islanders defensemen in their own zone. It would be wise for the Bruins to make a change on the fourth line, too, perhaps inserting Trent Frederic into the mix. But it doesn't look like that will happen.

Cassidy also noted that defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller won't play in Game 5.

The Islanders aren't expected to have any notable lineup changes.

Tuukka Rask (Bruins) and Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) should start in net. Both of these goalies played fantastic in the last two games on Long Island.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 5.

BOSTON BRUINS

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly--Jeremy Lauzon

Jarred Tinordi--Connor Clifton

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

FORWARDS

Leo Komarov--Matthew Barzal--Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier--Brock Nelson--Josh Bailey

Kyle Palmieri--John-Gabriel Pageau--Travis Zajac

Matt Martin--Casey Cizikas--Cal Clutterbuck

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Pelech--Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy--Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene--Noah Dobson

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov (starter), Ilya Sorokin (backup)