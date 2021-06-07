Projected Lines, Pairings for Bruins-Islanders Game 5

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The pivotal Game 5 in the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders will have the attention of the hockey world Monday night.
U.S. & World
The matchup has shifted back to TD Garden after the Islanders evened the series with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.
We should expect at least one lineup change for the Bruins entering Game 5. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was critical of the third line Sunday, so it wasn't a surprise when Karson Kuhlman was skating in Jake DeBrusk's spot at third-line right wing during Monday's morning skate. Cassidy confirmed after the skate that Kuhlman will enter the lineup, although he didn't say who would come out.
DeBrusk hasn't scored since Game 2 of the first round. Kuhlman's speed, physicality and willingness to aggressively forecheck would help the B's make it harder on Islanders defensemen in their own zone. It would be wise for the Bruins to make a change on the fourth line, too, perhaps inserting Trent Frederic into the mix. But it doesn't look like that will happen.
Cassidy also noted that defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller won't play in Game 5.
The Islanders aren't expected to have any notable lineup changes.
Game 4 takeaways: Barzal's resurgence, Bruins' top line struggles
Tuukka Rask (Bruins) and Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) should start in net. Both of these goalies played fantastic in the last two games on Long Island.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 5.
BOSTON BRUINS
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner
DEFENSEMEN
Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly--Jeremy Lauzon
Jarred Tinordi--Connor Clifton
GOALIES
Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
FORWARDS
Leo Komarov--Matthew Barzal--Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier--Brock Nelson--Josh Bailey
Kyle Palmieri--John-Gabriel Pageau--Travis Zajac
Matt Martin--Casey Cizikas--Cal Clutterbuck
DEFENSEMEN
Adam Pelech--Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy--Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene--Noah Dobson
GOALIES
Semyon Varlamov (starter), Ilya Sorokin (backup)