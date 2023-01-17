Proposed Bill Would Allow Children 12 and Older to Make Vaccination Decision in CT

“I just don’t think it's a good idea,” parent Brenda C. said.

“They shouldn’t let a child make that decision,” parent Chanti Carter said.

Some parents are concerned about a proposed bill that would permit children over the age of 12 to get vaccinated without the permission of a parent or guardian.

“I feel like if you touch my children, you most definitely need permission,” Tymeir Williams said.

“Kids who are 12 have no business making a decision whether it's a vaccination or any other health related thing,” Maribeth Marchi said.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Kevin Ryan in the current legislative session.

“The legislation I proposed is an issue that has been an important concern for my constituents. As their representative, it's my duty to express their requests and ensure their concerns have been taken seriously,” Rep. Ryan said in a statement.

Despite the opposition from many parents, some community members said children should be able to make decisions about their own health.

“I think it’s good for kids to have that option if their parents are against it,” said Brenna Zysk, of Windsor.

“I think it’s really important children have their opinions and let their voices be heard,” said Thulani David, of Hartford.

Meanwhile, a separate bill introduced by Rep. Mark DeCaprio would allow students to declare a religious exemption from immunization requirements to attend schools.

“Some of my constituents have explained that they have older children that have been grandfathered in having the religious exemption but have younger children who are not eligible,” Rep. DeCaprio said in a statement.

In 2021, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a new law that removed exemptions if they were not medical.

“I’m not really religious overall but I do feel like people with those beliefs deserve to have them recognized as they have been for years beforehand,” Marchi said.

Both bills were referred to the General Assembly's Committee on Public Health.