Prosecutors in Case of Ex-Fall River Mayor to Challenge Court's Dismissal of Charges

Prosecutors in the case of disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will challenge a federal court's decision to throw out several charges against him, reported WJAR.

Correia was convicted of 21 counts back in May, but a judge acquitted him on 10 of the charges. Prosecutors are now hoping to challenge that decision. No reason was given as to why the appeals were filed.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison in September for stealing money from investors and extorting thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. He was also ordered to repay five investors in the app a total of $310,240, according to court documents.

The acquittals did not affect his sentence.

Correia's lawyers requested a new trial, but that motion was denied. Correia, who was first elected at age 23, maintains his innocence.