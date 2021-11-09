Fall River

Prosecutors in Case of Ex-Fall River Mayor to Challenge Court's Dismissal of Charges

The former Fall River mayor was convicted of 21 counts back in May, but a judge acquitted him on 10 of those charges

By Claudia Chiappa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prosecutors in the case of disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will challenge a federal court's decision to throw out several charges against him, reported WJAR.

Correia was convicted of 21 counts back in May, but a judge acquitted him on 10 of the charges. Prosecutors are now hoping to challenge that decision. No reason was given as to why the appeals were filed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison in September for stealing money from investors and extorting thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. He was also ordered to repay five investors in the app a total of $310,240, according to court documents.

The acquittals did not affect his sentence.

Correia's lawyers requested a new trial, but that motion was denied. Correia, who was first elected at age 23, maintains his innocence.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 34 mins ago

Boston Mayor-Elect Wu Announces Members of Her Transition Team

Boston 45 mins ago

Boston's Fare-Free Bus Pilot Program Continuing Through End of 2021

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsJasiel CorreiaFederal CourtProsecutors
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us