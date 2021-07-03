California

Protesters Clash Outside Los Angeles Spa Over Trans Woman Disrobing

At least one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said

Demonstrators clashed outside a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles on Saturday after a transgender woman apparently disrobed in an area reserved for women.

A few far-right protesters appeared to be outnumbered by those favoring transgender rights. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly in the afternoon, said Officer Frank Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers spread out at the scene, and an LAPD helicopter whirled overhead as demonstrators shouted at each other and, in a few cases, exchanged blows, according to social media video from the scene.

