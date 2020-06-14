Protesters will hold rallies and vigils across Massachusetts Sunday to denounce systemic racism and call for sweeping reforms to a system they say is putting Black lives at risk.

At Symphony Church on Boston's Commonwealth Avenue, a vigil to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Armaud Arbery, whose recent deaths sparked the wave of protests across the country, will be held at 2:30 p.m.

An hour of prayer organized by a group called Boston Pray will be held at the Parkman Bandstand of the Boston Common at 2:30 p.m.

A group of health care workers called Boston White Coats for Black Lives will hold a silent and peaceful protest at the Boston Public Library at 4 p.m.

The Wendy's location where Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, was shot and killed by police Friday in Atlanta was set on fire Saturday night after a day of peaceful protests.

In Concord, Massachusetts, protesters will march from one historic site to another Sunday morning in an effort to raise awareness for racial equality.

At 11 a.m., the protesters will march to the Jacob Whittemore House in Minute Man Park from Meriam's Corner, the site of one the oldest houses in Concord where a decisive battle took place that would mark the beginning of the Revolutionary War.

Thousands of transgender rights protesters marched past MBTA officers in Roxbury, shouting, "No justice, no peace! Abolish the police!”

There are more than half a dozen other protests taking place across the state, including several in Quincy, Hyde Park and Framingham.

In Quincy, there will be a prayer vigil honoring Floyd, Taylor and Arbery and rally hosted by the Black Student Union of Eastern Nazarene College.

The demonstrations come after renewed unrest following the fatal shooting of a Black man in Atlanta that lead to protests in that city.

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.

The moves follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as Brooks' death sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police had simmered down.

The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Brosnan, who was hired in September 2018, according to a release from police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee.

On Saturday, scores of protesters turned out for demonstrations in East Boston and here in Government Center, where they marched to Boston Common. In all of the protests - calls are growing louder to address systemic racism.