Capitol Riot

Proud Boy Pleads Guilty, Admits He Nearly Reached Schumer During Capitol Siege

Joshua Pruitt, 40, appeared from jail for a virtual hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Proud Boys member and former D.C. bartender who was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, appeared from jail for a virtual hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly, where he admitted that he joined the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Pruitt had been indicted on eight counts, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpProud Boysjoshua pruitt
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us