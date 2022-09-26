Providence's Long Live Beerworks to Open New Brewery and Taproom in Roxbury

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Rhode Island brewery is making plans to expand to Boston.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Long Live Beerworks in Providence is opening a second location in Roxbury, taking over the space on Hampden Street that had been home to Flying Embers, and before that, Backlash Beer Co. The post mentions that Armando DeDona and Jessica deBry first opened the brewery in the West End of Providence in 2016, moving to a larger location in a nearby mill complex in 2019; deBry says that for the Roxbury facility, "Our goal is to mirror what we've achieved in Providence, with great attention to [the taproom] experience and creating quality beer."

The Roxbury location of the California-based Flying Embers was a short-term project for the hard kombucha brewery, which closed the outlet a bit more than a week ago and is currently focusing on distributing its products nationally including in the local area; Backlash Backlash Beer Co. closed its taproom around the end of 2019 after being in business for a little more than a year.

The address for the upcoming location of Long Live Beerworks in Roxbury is 152 Hampden Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for the company can be found at https://www.longlivebeerworks.com/