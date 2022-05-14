8 Dead, Including Gunman, in Buffalo, New York Supermarket Mass Shooting: Police

Eight people are dead after a gunman entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and opened fire Saturday afternoon, law enforcement source said.

The shooter entered the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shot at least eight people, those sources said. Seven of the people died, including the gunman, they said.

An eighth person injured in the gunfire was said to be in critical condition.

Sources said the suspected gunman entered the store wearing military-style gear or a type of body armor.

Officials have not released any details about the type of weapon used by the shooter.

Public in the immediate vicinity has been asked to avoid the store while police investigate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "closely monitoring" the shooting and had offered assistance to local officials.

This story is developing.