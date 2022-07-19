Public Health Warning Issued Due to Sewage Overflow in Merrimack River

The city of Newburyport is recommending that residents avoid contact with the Merrimack River for the next two days following prolonged sewage overflows early Tuesday morning upstream in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell.

"The Newburyport Health Department recommends that the public avoid contact with the Merrimack River for 48 hours following a sewage discharge or overflow due to the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater," the city said in an advisory Tuesday.

The combined sewer overflows reportedly occurred in Haverhill starting at 12:30 a.m., in Lawrence at 1:50 a.m. and in Lowell at 1:10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.