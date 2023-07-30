Puerto Rican Festival

Puerto Rican Festival of MA takes place at Boston City Hall

The parade is a culmination of a days-long event throughout Boston and it's one of the biggest Puerto Rican festivals in the United States.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One of the largest cultural festivals in New England is taking place in Boston this weekend.

The annual Puerto Rican Festival of MA will have its parade going through Boston on Sunday at noon starting on Copley Square and finishing in City Hall where the festival is taking place.

José Rivera Adrovet, from our sister station Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, will be the Grand Marshall of the parade this year.

There will be music from artists from all over Massachusetts carnival rides, games, and food to enjoy with the whole family.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be delivering remarks at the festival.

The Mayor of Holyoke, Joshua A. García has been named the "Padrino" for the event this year.

