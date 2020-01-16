Puerto Rico Teen’s Death Blamed on Lack of Hospital in Vieques Since Hurricane

The family of a teenager who died in Vieques, Puerto Rico, is blaming the lack of proper medical equipment and facilities they say could have kept her alive, NBC News reported.

Jaideliz Moreno Ventura, 13, died three days ago after suffering flu-like symptoms. The facility where she was being treated did not have a functioning respirator, her cousin told NBC News.

Vieques, a smaller island off the coast of Puerto Rico, has not had a functioning hospital since it was destroyed during Hurricane Maria more than two years ago; it hasn't been rebuilt yet.

In December, Democratic lawmakers demanded a probe into FEMA's failure to rebuild the smaller island's hospital facility. This followed a letter sent by the lawmakers in May seeking answers on the issue.

Puerto Rico’s Health Secretary, Rafael Rodríguez Mercado, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moreno Ventura's death.

