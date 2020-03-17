Tom Brady

Former Teammates, Celebs React to Brady’s Departure From Patriots

"Class personified," Tedy Bruschi wrote on Twitter

By Young-Jin Kim

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former teammates, fellow athletes, public figures and fans took to social media Tuesday to react to Tom Brady's bombshell announcement that he would not return to the New England Patriots.

Those who played alongside Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships, were among the first to praise the quarterback and express support.

In a reply to Brady's post on Instagram, Patrick Chung wrote: "Don’t worry about anything but you and your family boss! It’s been a pleasure man. Thank you for being you. Not even the QB but just the man you are. You’re wife and kids have a amazing person to call their father and husband. Until we meet again boss!"

The Patriots quarterback sent out his farewell message to fans Tuesday morning.

Other celebrities to express support on Brady's Instagram post included actor Mark Wahlberg, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White and soccer legend David Beckham.

Some observers wondered aloud if the Patriots did enough to keep Brady, the six-time champion, in New England.

Others noted the timing of Brady's announcement, which fell on St. Patrick's Day and amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Attention now turns to what Brady will do next as the National Football League enters its free agency period.

Star quarterback Tom Brady says his time with the New England Patriots is over. The 43-year-old spent 20 years with the team and won six Super Bowl titles.

This article tagged under:

Tom Brady
