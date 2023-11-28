Rutgers University

Python removed from dorm room at Rutgers University

By NBC New York Staff

Rutgers University Police Department/Facebook

When thinking of a possible pet for a dorm room, a fish comes to mind first. A snake does not.

Police were called to a Rutgers University dorm Monday after getting a call about a python in a room at Voorhees Residence Hall.

The responding officer, Rebecca Phillips, found and removed the baby python, the Rutgers University Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control shortly after.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the snake, which appeared to be a couple feet long, had been kept in the dorm room, or what condition it was in. Campus police said that students must get approval to live in university housing with support animals, and unwanted animals should not be released inside, police said.

