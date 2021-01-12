Capitol Riot

QAnon Falsehoods Move to Text Message Chains

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As social networks and app stores crack down on disinformation purveyors and calls for violence, sensational, QAnon-based lies have found a new way to go viral: forwarded text messages.

It's not clear just how many people have sent or received the texts, as person-to-person messaging services are difficult for researchers to track.

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family. 

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

House Races to Oust Trump as He Says Effort Angers Nation

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Latest Updates: FBI, DOJ to Hold Briefing on Capitol Riot; Lawmakers Warned of ‘Chilling' Threats

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpTrump administrationQAnon
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us