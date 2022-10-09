Patriots

QB Controversy? Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Win Over Lions in 1st NFL Start

New England is now 2-3 on the season

Getty Images

Making his first NFL start, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe led the New England Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

With the win, the Patriots are now 2-3 on the season heading into next week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Zappe has filled in well for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

He threw for just shy of 200 yards Sunday, with Jakobi Meyers catching seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson running for 161 yards after starting running back Damien Harris was forced from the game with a hamstring injury.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Defensively, linebacker Matthew Judon had two sacks, and cornerback Jack Jones had an interception.

More Patriots stories

detroit lions 5 hours ago

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Patriots Oct 8

Patriots Activate Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton From Injured Reserve

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us