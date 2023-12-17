Questions remain about Bill Belichick's future with the Patriots before their game vs. the Chiefs

There’s a lot of speculation around whether the game between the Patriots and the Chiefs will be one of Bill Belichick’s last games in New England.

Sources told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran that New England plans to move on from Bill Belichick after this season. According to Curran, the decision was made after the team fell to the Colts last month in Germany. New England has a 3-10 record this season, the worst in the AFC, while the Chiefs are 8-5.

This is the first time since 1990 that two NFL coaches in the top 5 for all time wins will face off.

At 71-years-old, Belichick has a 301-162 record in the regular season. He’s won six Super Bowls in nine appearances. At 65-years-old, Andy Reid has a 255-141 record with just two Super Bowls wins out of six.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Belichick wouldn’t answer questions about his future with the team earlier this week, but if he leaves, his resume would put him in high demand for another job.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for Monday night but got flexed out.