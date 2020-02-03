Massachusetts

Quincy Police Arrest Couple on Drug Trafficking Charges, Seize 184 Fentanyl Pills

Henrique Pereira, 22, and his girlfriend Hanna Adams, 18, were arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday

By Josh Sullivan

NBC10 Boston

Quincy, Massachusetts police on Monday said they had arrested a couple on drug-trafficking charges and seized 184 Fentanyl pills from their home.

Henrique Pereira, 22, and his girlfriend Hanna Adams, 18, were arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday, after detectives carried out a search warrant at their Franklin Street home.

Pereira was pulled over by police during a traffic stop Saturday, and shown a copy of the warrant by police, authorities said. When police began to search the home, they saw Adams running toward the kitchen but eventually apprehended her.

During the search, police found 40 grams of suspected Fentanyl powder, 184 Fentanyl pills, 26.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 23 Suboxone strips, 68 Methamphetamine pills, eight Oxycodone pills and other painkillers.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, police encourage you to contact them by calling 6170-328-4527 or emailing anontips@quincyma.gov.

