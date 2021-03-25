Quincy Students to Be Disciplined for ‘Extremely Disturbing' Social Media Post

Some Quincy High School students will face disciplinary action after an “extremely disturbing” and “offensive” social media post that spoke favorably of rape and targeted a student made the rounds earlier this month, officials at the Massachusetts school say.

The post, which students said was shared on Snapchat, featured “pro-rape,” content and hate speech, according to school officials. The superintendent said he was notified of the post on Friday.

One student who saw the post said it was “disgusting” and “vile.”

“There were these two students who made a group chat and added a bunch of people and tried to justify rape and said rape isn’t that bad,” said senior Ashton Foley. “They said that she should be killed and that all women like her should be killed.”

A chorus of students also criticized school administrators, pointing out that the post was shared a couple weeks before the district took action.

“They definitely took long enough to respond to it, for sure,” senior Amanda Lohnes said.

“I think that they could have been a little bit faster,” Foley said.

In a statement to parents on Sunday, Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said the post was “extremely disturbing to the targeted student and the entire school community.”

He also said the students involved will face disciplinary action, but didn’t elaborate.

Mulvey didn’t respond to a request for comment on Thursday.