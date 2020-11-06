Quinnipiac Implements 14-Day Quarantine After 115 COVID-19 Cases Reported in 2 Days

Quinnipiac University is implementing a 14-day campus-wide quarantine as they move into Red Alert level, according to university officials.

Since the university moved into Orange Alert level on Wednesday, 115 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The university is now at "red status" based on the rate of daily new cases, university officials said.

Based on university Red Alert status protocols, a 14-day quarantine will be implemented, retroactive to this past Wednesday, Nov. 4, the university said in a statement. Wednesday is when Quinnipiac officials announced students must restrict activities and social interactions to those they live with.

Students living on campus will not be able to make trips off-campus and students living off-campus cannot come to campus, with the exception of COVID-19 testing, according to university officials.

Time outdoors should be limited to getting meals and “fresh air breaks,” which are only to be done with those students live with. Students in isolation should not leave their rooms at all, according to the university.

Starting Friday, residential students quarantining in their dorm were instructed to pick up their grab-and-go meals from the dining hall.

Students in isolation who have tested positive for COVID-19 will continue to have their meals delivered to their room between 5:45 and 7 p.m. each night. Those meals include dinner for that evening as well as breakfast and lunch for the following day.

All residential students will undergo COVID-19 testing on Monday, Nov. 9. Health sciences, nursing and education students in clinical or school placements that were paused earlier this week will also undergo testing on Monday.

All off-campus students, with the exception of medical and law school students, will get tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

All residential students will be required to remain in their dorms between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.