quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Men's Hockey Team Being Welcomed Home After Winning National Championship

A welcome home gathering is being held for the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team on Sunday after the team won its first national championship in program history.

The public is invited to the gathering at the M&T Bank Arena on Sherman Avenue.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Saturday's national championship win marks the first ever in school history.

The university is planning a formal ceremony to celebrate the championship win on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at the M&T Bank Arena.

This article tagged under:

quinnipiac
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us