R.I. Teenager Arrested on Child Pornography and Extortion Charges

Police say a Rhode Island 16-year-old has been charged with harassing and extorting girls to send him naked photographs of themselves, which he then shared with other people.

Burrillville police said in a statement that the teenager was in possession of a "large quantity of images and videos consistent with child pornography." He has not been identified because of his age.

He was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in at police headquarters, accompanied by his parents. Authorities say he was ordered held at the state's youth detention center. He is charged with extortion, distribution and possession of child pornography and cyber harassment.