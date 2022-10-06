Race For a Reason: Flutie 5k For Autism

We’re just days away from the 23rd annual Flutie 5k for Autism, which celebrates the community that’s helping to enhance the lives of those affected by autism. Each year the race and community grow larger and stronger.

The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps individuals, organizations, and families find the support they need during a difficult time.

Executive Director Nick Savarese explains, “It's a real challenge for any family who has an autism diagnosis to navigate, you know, the services that are set up to help your child, you know, live their life to the fullest.” He says the process can be even more difficult if English is a second language.

When both of her children were diagnosed with autism, Priscilla Bessa experienced those additional challenges first-hand.

Bessa shares, “We found many barriers like language, cultural differences, economic, health insurance, immigration status, things like that. And navigating through this disability world was very difficult and kind of lonely, too.”

Instead of waiting for something to change, Bessa took things into her own hands and founded Super Parents, a support group for Portuguese-speaking families with disabilities. They are over 250 families strong now.

Bessa and her kids will be at Belkin Family Lookout Farm on October 16th to celebrate, and support, all those who work to help those impacted by autism.

For more information visit: Homepage | Flutie Foundation