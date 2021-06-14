red sox

Rafael Devers Leads Red Sox Over Blue Jays With Walk-Off Hit

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Devers leads Sox over Blue Jays with walk-off hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Red Sox split their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays with another walk-off victory Monday night.

U.S. & World

U.S. military 9 hours ago

US Military Guns Keep Vanishing. Some Are Later Used in Street Crimes

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

Biden Arrives in Geneva for Highly-Anticipated Putin Meeting

This time, Rafael Devers was the hero.

Tomase: Red Sox rotation woes extend beyond sticky substances

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through with a game-tying home run, his league-leading 22nd homer of the season. Devers and the Red Sox would respond in the bottom half of the inning.

Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back singles to begin the rally. After a Xander Bogaerts flyout, Devers stepped up to deliver the knockout blow and give the Red Sox a 2-1 win.

Watch:

One of many reasons why the Red Sox third baseman leads the American League in All-Star votes at his position.

Though Devers came through when it mattered most, Nathan Eovaldi was the player of the game for Boston. The right-hander tossed a much-needed gem for the struggling Red Sox rotation, allowing three hits and zero runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Next up for the Red Sox is a matchup with the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red soxRafael Devers
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us